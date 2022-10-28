The Alameda County Registrar of Voters began mailing ballots to every registered voter on Oct. 10. If you’re registered to vote, you likely already received yours. Once you get your ballot, you can vote by filling it out and returning it by Nov. 8.

Some people may prefer to vote in person. This year, Alameda County will have 100 in-person voting centers, beginning with 20 that will open on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 days prior to Election Day. Of those, six will be located in Oakland and one in Berkeley.

Then, on Nov. 5, many more voting centers across the county will open up, including about 20 additional polling locations in Oakland and eight in Berkeley.

Residents can vote at any center, regardless of where they live in the county.

We’ve mapped all 100 voting centers below. The ones that open Oct. 29 are in gold and the ones that open Nov. 5 are in blue.

The voting centers will be open between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days leading up to Election Day. On Nov. 8, every center will be open from 7 a.m. until polls close at 8 p.m.