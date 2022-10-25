We are wrapping up the month with a ghastly roundup of events. Whether you honor the ancestral celebration of the Day of the Dead or want to get dressed up to celebrate Halloween—we got you. Check out this week’s roundup, with bonus events.

If you have an event that you’d like me to consider for this roundup, email me at azucena@oaklandside.org. If there’s an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar, you can use the self-submission form anytime by clicking on our homepage’s “Events” tab.

Luna Mexicana at Paramount Theatre

The Oakland Ballet Company will perform “Luna Mexicana” on Oct. 28 & 29, 2022. Credit: OBC

Now in its sixth year, Oakland Ballet’s beloved presentation of Luna Mexicana is back for its usual two-night run. Luna Mexicana tells the story of a girl named Luna who, on Día de Muertos, falls asleep in front of the altar she set up to honor her ancestors. Her loved ones visit her in her sleep and take her on a journey through the afterlife. The presentation includes choreography by the Oakland Ballet’s artistic director Graham Lustig, performances by the Aztec dance ensemble Nahui Ehekatl and Co., and Ballet Folklórico de México Danza.

Friday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, 2 p.m., $30-$75, Paramount Theatre, 2025 Broadway

Día de los Muertos festival at Fruitvale

A community altar at the Day of the Dead festival in Fruitvale in 2021. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

Fruitvale is the place to be for any and all Latinx cultural celebrations. But none more than the Dia de los Muertos festival, which for the past 27 years has taken over International Boulevard between Fruitvale and 42nd Avenue. It is one of Oakland’s largest gatherings, attracting over 100,000 people yearly. Stop by to patronize vendors and local businesses, and admire the community ofrendas.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free to attend, International Boulevard between Fruitvale and 42nd Avenue.

Day of the Dead at Jack London Square

Over at the Square’s plaza, stop by to enjoy an afternoon filled with live mariachi music, DJs, face painting, crafts for kids, folkloric dancers, and a Halloween costume contest. Lay down a blanket near the grassy area, and don’t forget to layer up.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., free to attend, Jack London Square Plaza, 472 Water St.

‘Thrillomena’ at Philomena Pizza

VFS Makeup Design Students display Halloween makeup. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Get your costumes out of storage and stop by Philomena Pizza for a chance to win a $100 gift card for the best costume. And even if you don’t win the big prize, everyone who shows up wearing a costume will get discounts on pizza and cold beer.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., free to enter the Halloween contest, 1801 14th Ave.

The Haunted Garden at Camron-Stanford House

Camron-Stanford House gets decorated every year for Halloween. Credit: Camron-Stanford House

Is Camron-Stanford House, the last of the Victorian homes that once lined Lake Merritt, haunted? According to Iliana Mortin, Camron-Stanford’s executive director, there’s a lot of energy in the home from its previous occupants—some of whom died in the house. This weekend, you’ll get the chance to check out the museum’s latest exhibit, Ghoulish and Ghastly: Victorian Monsters in Popular Culture, explore the Halloween decor throughout the home, roam around the garden, play games, listen to music, and make Halloween crafts.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $5 (free for kids under 5), Camron-Stanford House, 1418 Lakeside Dr.

Other Halloween events in Oakland this weekend

The Halloween decor at this home in Laurel is part of a collection worth around $15,000. Credit: David Meza

If you like to go all out on Halloween weekend and are looking to dress up and dance to DJs spinning frightful tunes well into the night, here are some recommendations for all of you ghouls.

Crybaby (1928 Telegraph Ave.) is hosting Hyphy Halloween on Friday, Oct. 28 for all you hyphy music lovers. For those who prefer reggaeton and other Latinx sounds, the Gasolina Halloween Party is happening on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Over at Zanzi Oakland (19 Grand Ave.), there’s the Wakanda Costume Party on Friday, Oct. 28, for those who enjoy Afrobeat sounds. On Saturday, Oct. 29, there’s the Freakfest Halloween Costume Party.

If you’re looking for an outdoor costume party, Torch Oakland (1630 San Pablo Ave.) is hosting two on its rooftop lounge: On Saturday, Oct. 29, there’s a Haunted Rooftop Halloween party from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 30, there’s the Halloweve party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Looking for a party at an LGBTQ+ place? Port Bar (2023 Broadway) is hosting a series of Halloween events starting Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Que Rico (381 15th St.) is also hosting Hocus Pocus Halloween Drag Brunch on Sunday, Oct. 30, and Halloween Night Bash on Monday, Oct. 31.