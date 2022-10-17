To the uninitiated, The Bookmark Bookstore in the heart of Old Oakland might look like any other used bookstore in the Town. Inside, bibliophiles peruse the aisles hoping to find their next read. Coffee-table art books, works of fiction, cookbooks, hobby books, biographies, and political writings adorn the tables and shelves. Small collections of jigsaw puzzles, vinyl records, and CDs complement the literary offerings.

What many may not know is that the bookstore started nearly 30 years ago as the flagship store of Friends of the Oakland Public Library.

It was in 1966 when local library supporters first banded together to form Friends of OPL. In its early years, the group hosted book sales to raise funds for the Main Library downtown, and, over the decades, its support was extended to library branches all over Oakland. In 1992, after years of wandering the city and hosting sales, the Friends decided to open a permanent bookstore to better serve its efforts.

Copy of an old newsletter from the Friends of the Oakland Public Library after the opening of the Bookmark Bookstore in 1992. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

The Bookmark Bookstore first opened its doors at 815 Washington St., next to Ratto’s Deli and Market, before moving to its current location at 721 Washington Street in 1995.

Today, the store is run almost entirely by volunteers; the only employees are its two part-time co-managers, Laura Guzman and Sven-Eric Geddes. The used books they sell are priced at 40 to 50% below most other used bookstores—many, if not most, are priced somewhere between $3 and $6. It’s a business model that’s paid dividends for Oakland Public Library: Since opening in Old Oakland, the bookstore has generated $3 million in book sales, according to the organization. In the 2019-2020 fiscal year alone, Friends of OPL donated over $200,000 in grants to the Oakland Public Library for programming across all of its branches.

Volunteers tend to stay with Friends of OPL for a long time. But few as long as Winifred Walters, a volunteer since 1995 who also served on the organization’s board until she retired in late 2021.

Walters remembers how, in the days before the internet, people interested in volunteering would find information through the newspaper. “A volunteer I used to share a Saturday shift with early on used to tell people that that’s where she learned about the store,” Walters said. “A volunteer promotion ran in the Oakland Tribune.”

The bookstore lost some of its volunteers during the COVID closures and has been unable to re-open seven days a week. The store is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is looking for additional volunteers.

That’s how Guzman, one of the new co-managers, got her start. “I discovered the bookshop as a volunteer, passionate about libraries, and it’s just such a best-kept secret,” Guzman said. “I volunteered here on Saturdays for a few months, and the store was in a moment of transition. It was lucky timing.” The previous bookstore manager, Phyllis Couillard, who also began as a volunteer in 2009, left her position over the summer.