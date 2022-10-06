“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.

We missed this opening in September: Moraga’s got a new Cal-Mexican spot in Casa Turing, serving tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and other share-friendly Cal-Mex plates. Casa Turing, 484 Center St., Moraga

The lamb and beef shawarma bowl at Falafel Boy. Credit: Falafel Boy

Falafel Boy’s third location has quietly opened in Danville, joining Falafel Boy Uptown in Oakland, and a San Francisco branch that is temporarily closed. The mini-chain serves Mediterranean-style wraps, salads, rice bowls and kebab plates made with halal meats and fresh ingredients. Falafel Boy, 327 Hartz Ave. (between E Linda Mesa and E Prospect avenues), Danville

Loving this new Alameda coffee shop’s name and logo: Lazybird offers coffee drinks made with beans from Oakland’s Bicycle Coffee Company, as well as a menu of all-day breakfast treats, toasts, pressed sandwiches and salads. Try the ube or honey lavender lattes. Lazybird Coffee, 930 Central Ave. (between Weber and 9th streets), Alameda

Some of Mochinut’s snackable offerings. Credit: Mochinut

Mochi doughnuts, Korean-style hot dogs, boba and soft serve ice cream are on the menu at Mochinut, now open in San Leandro. The widespread chain is rapidly expanding in California and the U.S., and also has locations in South Korea and Thailand. Mochinut, 185 Pelton Center Way, San Leandro

Those seeking a little sweetness in Oakland should head over to My Goodness, a new soft-serve ice cream counter inside Lake Merritt’s charming Cafe Lakeview. Along with chocolate and vanilla cones, Straus Family Creamery soft-serve sundaes here feature decadent chocolate-y toppings, or seasonal fruit, evoking baked treats such as apple pie or peach cobbler. There are also “secret flavors”…my goodness. My Goodness, 2834 Lakeshore Ave. (between Beacon Street and Boden Way), Oakland

Featured image: a sundae from My Goodness. Courtesy: My Goodness