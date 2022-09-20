If you haven’t yet made it out to Laney College Stadium to experience an Oakland Roots home game, then you’ve been missing out on one of the more entertaining live sporting events the city currently has to offer.

The good news is, there’s still time: Oakland’s favorite soccer team will play its final match of the regular season against the Birmingham Legion at Laney on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

If you’re still on the fence, here’s some extra incentive: 15% of your ticket purchase will be donated to our nonprofit newsroom if you use the link below, thanks to our friends at the Oakland Roots. Will you join us at the game?

Oakland Roots games are fun enough on their own, but this year’s finale will include a live performance by local artist and recent Roots investor G-Eazy, backed by the Oakland Symphony Youth Orchestra. Show up early, and there’s also a good chance you’ll see some members of our news organization in the food and drink plaza right outside the grandstand. If so, we invite you to stop by and mingle.

We hope to see you there. And we encourage you to share this post and the link with everyone you know who values local nonprofit journalism (and local sports). Go Roots!