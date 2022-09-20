There are so many events happening all over Oakland this week, and we wish we could feature them all. We’re still on the hunt for Halloween events to showcase, so if you’re hosting or know of one that you think should be on our radar, let us know.

Alta Live: Love Letter to Oakland’s Libraries

The Oakland Public Library’s Main Library on 14th Street. Credit: Pete Rosos

Liam O’Donoghue, host and producer of the podcast East Bay Yesterday (and an occasional contributor to The Oaklandside), recently wrote about how much the Oakland Public Library helped him understand and get to know the city he calls home. Over the course of his many hours conducting research at the Main Library’s Oakland History Center, he even forged lifelong friendships with some of the librarians. This Wednesday, O’Donoghue will be speaking virtually about how magical public libraries are and why the center is such a great place to discover new things we never knew about our city. The event is part of a series presented by Alta Journal, a quarterly publication covering arts and culture, the environment, technology, and more in California and the West. O’Donoghue has more of his own in-person events on the horizon as well, and you can get info about his upcoming appearances on the East Bay Yesterday website.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 12:30 p.m., register online, via Zoom

Celebrating 4 decades of art in Jingletown at Gray Loft Gallery

The inside of 2889 Ford Street in 1982 when construction began. Credit: Jan Watten

Some people may not know that Jingletown is home to many artists who occupy live-work spaces all around the neighborhood. Ford Studios (located on Ford Street) is one of them. The space also houses the Gray Loft Gallery. To commemorate the studio’s four decades of artistry, Gray Loft Gallery is unveiling Jingletown Originals, an exhibition featuring the work of 20 artists—all either current or former residents of Ford Street—who helped pave the way for this distinctive, flourishing arts community. Their paintings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media works, glass art, and jewelry will be on display beginning Saturday, Sept. 24, and the exhibit will continue through Saturday, Oct. 29.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., free to attend, Gray Loft Gallery, 2889 Ford Street #32

Grand opening of the SF Bay Area Curling Club

“This is Ohlone Land” reads one of the curling houses, or target areas, underneath the ice at the new SF Bay Area Curling Club facility in East Oakland. Credit: Amir Aziz

The Raiders and Warriors have left the city and their playing facilities in East Oakland behind, but other sports teams like the Oakland Roots soccer club and the Oakland Spiders Ultimate Disc club have stepped in to fill the void. Now, the San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club is helping to do the same. The club, which was formed in 1958, recently moved into a beautiful new curling facility between 85th Avenue and Hegenberger Road in East Oakland. Players from the Bay Area and from around the world have been enjoying the space quietly for weeks, but this weekend it will officially open to the public with a two-day grand-opening ceremony. If you’re curious to learn what curling is about, this is your chance to see some world-renowned players compete live and meet others who have been casually curling at the facility, which is being hailed as the best in the country.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., San Francisco Bay Area Curling Club

8450 Enterprise Way

Closing of the Oakland International Film Fest

A still from American Pot Story: Oaksterdam. The film is closing out this year’s Oakland International Film Festival with a screening at the Fox Theater on Sept. 24, 2022.

Since Sept. 15, the Oakland International Film Festival has taken over several venues throughout the Town to showcase a variety of shorts and features by both local and out-of-town filmmakers. This Saturday, the festival is wrapping up its 10-day long stretch with a screening of American Pot Story: Oaksterdam. The documentary tells the behind-the-scenes story of the founders of Oaksterdam University, who fought to help get Prop. 19—a measure to legalize cannabis—on the ballot in California back in 2010. The campaign contributed to de-stigmatizing medical cannabis and making legal marijuana a mainstream conversation. Mayor Libby Schaaf, and celebrities like the comedian Tommy Chong and the rapper and actor Redman, are expected to attend and receive awards.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., $10-$75, Fox Theater, 1807 Telegraph Ave.

Public Tours at Cohen Bray House

The inside of the Cohen Bray House still has all of the original furniture that the Cohen Bray family used in the Victorian. Credit: Azucena Rasilla

Few of the grand Victorian homes that once lined streets around Oakland remain standing today. The Cohen Bray House, located on 29th Avenue in Fruitvale, is one of them. Built in 1882, the home belonged to two prominent Gold Rush-era families, the Cohens and the Brays, and was designated an Oakland Historic Landmark in 1975. It’s also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The home is now a museum owned and operated by descendants of the original owners. Every fourth Sunday of the month, public tours of the entire home take place, where visitors can listen to stories about its former occupants. Sunday tours are just one of the many events held at the historic house. Every fourth Sunday of the month, $10, check or cash, RSVP, Cohen Bray House, 1440 29th Ave.