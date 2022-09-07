Pride festivities continue this weekend, with Pridefest Oakland happening downtown. Another Pride event we are highlighting is Oaklash’s takeover of Fairyland on Saturday night for an adults-only party.

Although the heatwave will likely have begun to subside by this weekend, don’t forget to stay hydrated and slather on plenty of sunscreen.

BART’s 50th Birthday Party and Family Fun Festival

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) is continuing the festivities commemorating its 50th anniversary. In addition to offering half-off rides throughout September, BART will host a family-friendly event this weekend at the Lake Merritt Station and plaza, where attendees will get a chance to learn how the train tracks operate. There will also be a train-cab photo booth, live music, games, and food trucks. Parts of the inside of the Lake Merritt Station will also be turned into a museum depicting BART’s history and milestones through old maps and archival photos.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Lake Merritt Station, 800 Oak St.

The Crucible at the Oakland Theater Project

Oakland Theater Project is reenvisioning Arthur Miller’s 1953 award-winning classic, The Crucible. Under the direction of Michael Moran, The Crucible returns to its courtroom roots. But instead of offering an analogy for the McCarthy-era “Red Scare,” this version questions the consequences of “witch hunting” in post-Roe America. The production explores questions of justice and social change: Why are accusers so often deemed holy and the accused labeled guilty, without due process? Why do rebellions inevitably seem to swallow themselves before real progress can be attained? The cast features a diverse combination of award-winning actors as well as new members taking the stage for the first time. The theater requires attendees to use masks and show proof of vaccination.

Thursdays through Sundays, Sept. 10 through Sept. 25, $10-$52, 1501 Martin Luther King Jr Way

History Fair at the Camron-Stanford House

This Saturday, the historic Camron-Stanford House is hosting exhibits and activities from more than 20 local museums and organizations. Among them are the African American Museum and Library (AAMLO), the Oakland History Center, the Cohen-Bray House, East Bay Yesterday, and many others. Every exhibiting organization will have a booth and activities where people will be able to engage and learn about Oakland’s past. Explore the Town’s 170-year history while taking in amazing views of Lake Merritt from the Camron-Stanford House veranda. Even better? Those who have an Oakland Public Library card can get in for free (limited availability).

Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $5, Camron-Stanford House, 1418 Lakeside Dr.

Oaklash at Fairyland

Every May, Oaklash highlights the best in drag performance with a week’s worth of celebrations. And this week for Pride, Oaklash has teamed up with Fairyland for a special party (only for grownups), called Tisket-aTasket: FairyProud Pride Night. Attendees will get to see the park transformed into a cascade of queer magic with DJs, dancing, beer and wine, food trucks, drag performances, and more. Tickets include access to the park and complimentary beer and wine. Come see Oaklash founders Mama Celeste as Captain Hook, Beatrix Lahaine as Alice in Wonderland, and other queens in epic drag performances. This event is for those 21 and up.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., $25, Fairyland, 699 Bellevue Ave.

In The Know with CaT Bobino

CaT Bobino hosts the podcast In The Know With CaT Bobino, where she shares stories of people who work in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields, known collectively as STEM. This weekend, she is taking her podcast live to the African American Museum and Library (AAMLO) as part of the library’s 20th anniversary series of events. CaT will interview Dr. Lisa White, a micropaleontologist and the director of education at the Museum of Paleontology at UC Berkeley, and Dr. Jennifer Abrams, a senior project manager at Sonoma Biotherapeutics. The show will be live-streamed via Facebook and Youtube.

Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., register online.