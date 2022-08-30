The biggest events kicking off the month of September are, without a doubt, the in-person return of Oakland Pride and the full-scale return of Hiero Day. A lot of other pride and music-related events are on the horizon this year, and we can’t wait to highlight them as part of this roundup.

The National Weather Service issued an “excessive heat watch” alert from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5. If you’re planning on being outdoors, don’t forget to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen. Also, keep an eye on those members of our community that are most vulnerable to a heat wave, like elders and people with underlying health conditions.

Have an event that you’d like to promote on our calendar? You can use the self-submission form anytime by clicking on our homepage’s “Events” tab. Is there something you’d like me to consider highlighting in this weekly roundup? Email me at azucena@oaklandside.org.

4th annual Oakland Trans March

Four years ago, Socorro “Cori” Moreland started the Oakland Trans March, which takes place the first weekend in September and coincides with the beginning of Oakland Pride. Moreland is also the founder of Brotherhood510, an organization that provides access to resources for trans-masculine people of color. This week, the trans community and allies will gather at Frank Ogawa Plaza for a march down Broadway to bring visibility to the community and denounce violence against trans people. The march will end with a resource fair at the Oakland LGBT youth center inside Oakstop (1721 Broadway.) Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza.

Oakland Roots Pride Night

Roots fan holds a hand-made sign reading ” Oakland Roots” in the crowd. Credit: Amir Aziz

This weekend, the Oakland Roots will also celebrate the beginning of Oakland Pride with an array of festivities before the game and during halftime. The soccer club is teaming up with the Oakland LGBTQ Center for a “Roots March to the Match” march around the lake to raise awareness for the center. Once at the stadium, there will be a drag queen show led by Casie Brown with members of Imperial FC Latinx, an LGBTQ-inclusive soccer club. The festivities continue at halftime with a trivia session hosted by Oakland’s jeopardy champion, Amy Schneider. The Roots are down to three home games for the regular season.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m. (march), 7:30 p.m. (game), $20-$35, Laney College Stadium, 900 Fallon St.

The City is Mine – technology and basketball camp

The Tech girls basketball team poses with their CIF state championship trophy March 11. Front row, left to right, Marina Tanaka-Wong, Jala Williams, Nia Hunter, Erin sellers, Marisela Somvichian, Jada Williams, Coach Elisha Davis in gray on Jada Williams side. Second row left to right, Coach Ceonte House, Head Coach Leroy Hurt, Taliyah Logwood, Marticia Pollard, Jordan Taylor, Sophia Askew-Goncalves, Joslin Schreiber, Julia Basch, AD Alexis Gray-Lawson. Credit: Courtesy of California Interscholastic Federation

Oakland is known for being a place that breeds elite athletes, including pro basketball players like Bill Russell, Damian Lillard, and Brian Shaw. To continue the legacy of outstanding basketball players, Alexis Gray-Lawson—the head of Oakland Tech High School’s athletic department, which has produced two consecutive women’s basketball state championships—is hosting a technology and basketball camp for youth in middle school and high school. Gray-Lawson is no stranger to state championships. As a player, she led Oakland Tech to repeat state titles in 2004 and 2005. The free one-day camp is an opportunity for budding athletes to show their basketball skills while learning about technology careers.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., free, Willie Keyes Recreation Center, 3131 Center St.

Hiero Day weekend lineup

Turf dancers show off in Frank Ogawa Plaza during Hiero Day, September 6, 2021. Credit: Eric Arnold

This year, music festivals across the Bay Area are returning in person without the COVID restrictions that previously limited capacity and forced many events to cancel, downsize, or change locations. Hiero Day, which originated in 2011, is back to its Jack London location for a day to celebrate the hip-hop music that makes Oakland unique and pave the way for up-and-coming artists to perform and get their music out to the masses. Besides the main event on Sept. 5 (be sure to check out our guide to this year’s festival), the Labor Day holiday weekend is filled with other events. There’s the Hiero Comedy Circle at the Oakland Athletic Club on Sept. 4. The 45 Summer Sessions also on the 4th at 7th West, and much more.

Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, ticket prices vary per event.

Oakland Pride

Attendees at Pride 2016. Credit: Courtesy Oakland Pride

After two years of virtual celebrations, Oakland Pride is making its triumphant in-person return this weekend downtown. While the full lineup hasn’t been released yet, the festivities will kick off with the annual parade, which starts at 14th Street and Broadway and ends at the main festival entrance on 20th Street.

Sunday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., free-$10, 14th Street and Broadway.